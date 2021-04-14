Demars Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after buying an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 335,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

