Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.83. 5,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 830,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

