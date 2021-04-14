DePay (DEPAY) Price Reaches $4.59 on Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. DePay has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $526,823.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00007297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00067118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00265156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.30 or 0.00723927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,465.98 or 0.99321684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.06 or 0.00873013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.