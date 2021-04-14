Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AML. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 1,958 ($25.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,987.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,181.53.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

