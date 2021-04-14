Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of VACNY remained flat at $$31.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

