Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €51.26 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €51.26 ($60.31) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.95 ($61.11).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock opened at €49.17 ($57.85) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.68.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.