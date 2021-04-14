Diamond One Day Trading Volume Hits $31,409.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00005026 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $31,409.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,588,758 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

