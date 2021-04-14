Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Analyst Recommendations for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

