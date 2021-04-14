Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $60.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the lowest is $49.20 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $257.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $489.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.24 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRNA traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. 7,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

