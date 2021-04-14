DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.34 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $9.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

