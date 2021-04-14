Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $26.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $557.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

