Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $77,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

