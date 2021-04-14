Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $78,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $2,034,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 239.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CNS opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

