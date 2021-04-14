Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,548 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $81,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VRSN stock opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.21. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total transaction of $1,201,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,704,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,664. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

