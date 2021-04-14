Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,432 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $82,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,964,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $42,325,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $18,107,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

