Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 2,525.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

DSCSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. Disco has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.32.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

