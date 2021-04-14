DistX (DISTX) Market Cap Hits $94,104.87

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One DistX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $94,104.87 and $50,629.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00272748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.92 or 0.00757970 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,151.90 or 0.99947333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.88 or 0.00846528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

