Ditto (DITTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $689,238.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $689,238.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ditto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00067429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00267656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.00732382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,581.51 or 0.99374755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.18 or 0.00872053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.