DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of BOOM traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 162,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,113. The firm has a market cap of $899.89 million, a P/E ratio of -146.10, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.