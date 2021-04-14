DMScript Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 23% against the dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $1.62 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00264036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.05 or 0.00725315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,260.55 or 0.99019993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.75 or 0.00856842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars.

