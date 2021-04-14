DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DNAX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 15,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,283. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.
DNA Brands Company Profile
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.