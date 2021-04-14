DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNAX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 15,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,283. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Get DNA Brands alerts:

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.