Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.02

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$58.02 and last traded at C$57.05, with a volume of 194277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOL shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

