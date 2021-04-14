Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after buying an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,008,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,619,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,860,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,302,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

