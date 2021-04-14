Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.11. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 12,703 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

