Drep [new] (DREP) Reaches Market Cap of $80.04 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003129 BTC on major exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $80.04 million and $9.62 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00057621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00624086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

