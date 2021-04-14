Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.26. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit