Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.26. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

