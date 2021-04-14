E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Burning Rock Biotech comprises 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $4,620,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 486,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,577,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

