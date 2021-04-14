E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. JOYY makes up 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

