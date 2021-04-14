E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises about 4.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NIO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,007,313. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

