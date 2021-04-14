E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 804.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. E.On has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $12.32.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is an increase from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

