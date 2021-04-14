Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 168,375 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 251,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73,833 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

