Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EIC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 3,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

