Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EIC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 3,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit