Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 469,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,948. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,240 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

