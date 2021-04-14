Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,004. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

