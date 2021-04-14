Eaton Vance Management Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.11 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

