Eaton Vance Management Purchases 15,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

