Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 18,100 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $112.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.