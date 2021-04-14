Eaton Vance Management Sells 61,701 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,701 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.