Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

