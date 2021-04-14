electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Head to Head Analysis

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for electroCore and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 5 0 3.00 TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

electroCore currently has a consensus target price of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 101.09%. TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.73%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Volatility and Risk

electroCore has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -792.01% -109.15% -79.64% TransMedics Group -131.35% -38.95% -24.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares electroCore and TransMedics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $2.39 million 37.32 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -1.19 TransMedics Group $23.60 million 33.56 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -12.26

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than electroCore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

