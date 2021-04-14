Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.62.

ELVT stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 52,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $162,226.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,769.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,220,122 shares of company stock worth $4,126,110. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.