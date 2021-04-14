Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 5.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

