Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESBK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.