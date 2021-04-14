ELYSIA Trading Down 14.8% This Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $70.61 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.71 or 0.00684401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00036326 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,005,140 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

