Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

EXK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

EXK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 1,778,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $879.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

