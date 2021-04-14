Enel Américas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 702% compared to the average daily volume of 335 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enel Américas by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

ENIA traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 3,574,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,255. Enel Américas has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.