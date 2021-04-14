Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.27

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.27 ($14.44) and traded as high as €12.54 ($14.75). Engie shares last traded at €12.45 ($14.65), with a volume of 5,105,173 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.40 ($16.94).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.27.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

