Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on E. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of E traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 330,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,210. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ENI by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

About ENI

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ENI (NYSE:E)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit