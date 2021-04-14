Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on E. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of E traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 330,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,210. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ENI by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

