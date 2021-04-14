EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EnQuest in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $390.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.32.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.