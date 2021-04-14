Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,420,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,807 shares of company stock worth $4,708,365 over the last three months.

A stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.02. 28,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average is $117.46. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

